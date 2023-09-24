The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Position Increased by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 732 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 124.4% in the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 29,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 16,562 shares during the period. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 8,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Resource Consulting Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 15,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KO shares. HSBC dropped their target price on Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.33.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.1 %

Coca-Cola stock opened at $57.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.18. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $54.01 and a 52 week high of $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.55.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.06%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 75.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total value of $5,345,964.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,707,497.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total transaction of $1,283,406.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,124. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total transaction of $5,345,964.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,707,497.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 319,393 shares of company stock worth $19,467,980 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

