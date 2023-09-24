Marshall Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 58,619 iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 58,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,021,000. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for 1.0% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 51.0% during the first quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period.

Shares of DGRO traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.53. 1,305,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,742,996. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.67 and a fifty-two week high of $53.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.04 and its 200-day moving average is $50.79. The company has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

