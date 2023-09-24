Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Holdings Boosted by Martin Capital Partners LLC

Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMA. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comerica by 22.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 6,590 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Comerica by 6.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Comerica by 8.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comerica by 119.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CMA traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $41.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,547,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,005,879. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 4.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.41. Comerica Incorporated has a 52 week low of $28.40 and a 52 week high of $77.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.80 million. Comerica had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 25.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.89%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is 29.65%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMA. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.24 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Comerica in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comerica has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.06.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

