Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Boosts Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 28.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 618,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,301 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises 2.7% of Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $60,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STIP. Fortune 45 LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 22,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,634 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 9,831.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,253,000 after buying an additional 58,986 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 14,981.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 4,045 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 31.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after buying an additional 4,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 704.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after buying an additional 16,895 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

STIP traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.07. 506,881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,031,742. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.04 and a fifty-two week high of $99.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.88.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

