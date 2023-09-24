iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Shares Acquired by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 103,351 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $16,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 91,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 7,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares during the period. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 236.8% in the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 8,464 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWY traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $154.78. The company had a trading volume of 186,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,764. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $114.66 and a 52 week high of $165.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $160.29 and its 200 day moving average is $150.06.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

