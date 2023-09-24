Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,128,140,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 95.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 461.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the first quarter valued at $127,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GBIL traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.01. 447,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797,145. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a twelve month low of $99.56 and a twelve month high of $100.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.90.

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

