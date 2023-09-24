Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) is Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 154,776 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and Company comprises 3.0% of Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of Becton, Dickinson and Company worth $40,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BDX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,794,080 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,889,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,866 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,021,220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,239,745,000 after purchasing an additional 76,294 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 25,185.5% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,492,216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474,450 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 95,813.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,045,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,028,807,000 after acquiring an additional 4,041,425 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,801,481 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $966,717,000 after acquiring an additional 47,096 shares during the period. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total value of $125,986.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,309.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP David Hickey sold 2,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.85, for a total transaction of $826,325.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,692.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Byrd sold 459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total value of $125,986.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,309.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,581 shares of company stock valued at $1,551,429. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BDX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $284.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $260.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.44.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

Becton, Dickinson and Company stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $265.20. 633,332 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,164,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $273.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.57. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $215.90 and a 1 year high of $287.32.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 8.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 66.06%.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.