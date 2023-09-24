Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Purchased by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 306,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,801,000 after purchasing an additional 22,095 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 61.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 64.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 17,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 6,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 66.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $83.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $138.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.35. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $74.67 and a 52-week high of $100.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.46.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 59.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total value of $11,898,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,011,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,269,930.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total transaction of $11,898,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,011,345 shares in the company, valued at $96,269,930.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Raja Akram sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $1,242,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,634,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 369,100 shares of company stock valued at $34,634,996 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MS shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. HSBC assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.22.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

