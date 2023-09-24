Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) is Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 325,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 8,288 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises approximately 2.7% of Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $58,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Choreo LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $160.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,715,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,104,968. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $145.97 and a twelve month high of $188.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $170.29 and a 200 day moving average of $172.77. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 59.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $178.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,445,612.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,857,603.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at $6,445,612.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

