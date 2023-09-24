First International Bank & Trust Has $1.92 Million Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

First International Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of First International Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. First International Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Tri Star Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

MUB traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.96. The company had a trading volume of 4,370,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,619,006. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.35 and a twelve month high of $108.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.38.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

