Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Purchases 2,645 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFIC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 72.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,749,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,437,000 after buying an additional 2,825,488 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 43.5% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,753,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654,477 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 76.0% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,751,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484,368 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $53,381,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,163,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFIC stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.68. 583,292 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.21.

About Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

Featured Articles

