Merrion Investment Management Co LLC Acquires 500 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Merrion Investment Management Co LLC boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 20.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

SPG traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $111.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,585,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,517. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.02 and a fifty-two week high of $133.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.30 and a 200-day moving average of $112.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67. The company has a market capitalization of $36.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.85. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.50%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SPG. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Simon Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.36.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

