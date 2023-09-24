Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Decreases Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 896 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MO. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,711,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,690,000 after purchasing an additional 89,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth $498,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Altria Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Altria Group Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE MO traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.33. 8,179,131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,406,340. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.35 and a 1 year high of $51.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.92.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.31. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 225.61% and a net margin of 27.40%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.26%. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.89%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

