Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Has $628,000 Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 470,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,586,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 174,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,179,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 158.8% in the 4th quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 20,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 12,789 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:JPST traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $50.17. The company had a trading volume of 5,949,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,716,340. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.16. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.93 and a 52 week high of $50.40.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.