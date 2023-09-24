Grin (GRIN) Market Cap Reaches $2.59 Million

Grin (GRIN) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 24th. One Grin coin can now be purchased for $0.0263 or 0.00000099 BTC on major exchanges. Grin has a total market cap of $2.59 million and approximately $330,730.06 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Grin has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,573.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.70 or 0.00243463 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $207.44 or 0.00780601 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00013943 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.24 or 0.00539016 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00057355 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.13 or 0.00117141 BTC.

About Grin

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

