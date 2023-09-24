XIDO FINANCE (XIDO) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $55.69 Million

XIDO FINANCE (XIDO) traded up 12.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 24th. During the last week, XIDO FINANCE has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. One XIDO FINANCE token can now be purchased for about $1.97 or 0.00007401 BTC on major exchanges. XIDO FINANCE has a market capitalization of $55.69 million and $2,584.23 worth of XIDO FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XIDO FINANCE Token Profile

XIDO FINANCE’s launch date was September 9th, 2020. XIDO FINANCE’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,314,463 tokens. XIDO FINANCE’s official Twitter account is @xidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for XIDO FINANCE is xido.finance. XIDO FINANCE’s official message board is medium.com/@xidofinance.

According to CryptoCompare, “XIDO is decentralized AMM with yield farming incentives, no mints, and a unique token distribution design. Token which adds a governance layer and powers the self-sustaining pools and farms without ever minting a new token.

It is layer protocol for payments specifically built to support the fast-growing DeFi industry using our important technological innovations.”

XIDO FINANCE Token Trading

