1irstGold Price Reaches $8.99 (1GOLD)

1irstGold (1GOLD) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. One 1irstGold token can now be bought for approximately $8.99 or 0.00033823 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, 1irstGold has traded down 85.8% against the US dollar. 1irstGold has a market cap of $727,018.55 and approximately $1.00 worth of 1irstGold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

1irstGold Profile

1irstGold’s launch date was March 1st, 2019. 1irstGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,886 tokens. 1irstGold’s official website is 1irstgold.com. 1irstGold’s official message board is medium.com/@1irstgold/1irstgold-becomes-the-first-means-to-store-physical-gold-in-digital-form-18d12f7bedde. 1irstGold’s official Twitter account is @1irstgold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

1irstGold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Each GOLD token represents the value of one gram of fine gold. The owner of this GOLD Token can always convert his token into almost any conceivable cryptocurrency, as well as FIAT currencies like the Euro or the US Dollar.The official 1irstGold ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstGold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1irstGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

