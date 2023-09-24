Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF accounts for 1.2% of Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $2,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 101,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,386,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC increased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 21,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FTCS traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.50. 327,834 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,228. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.00 and a 200 day moving average of $74.29. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $66.01 and a twelve month high of $79.34. The company has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 22nd.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

