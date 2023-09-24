Westhampton Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Westhampton Capital LLC decreased its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 31.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,545 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutler Group LLC CA purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 234.7% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.16.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Zimmer Biomet stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,267,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,639,569. The company has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.04. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.60 and a 12-month high of $149.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 12.36%. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zimmer Biomet news, Director Sreelakshmi Kolli bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $120.37 per share, with a total value of $120,370.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,370. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Zimmer Biomet news, Director Robert Hagemann bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $116.48 per share, with a total value of $232,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,920. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sreelakshmi Kolli purchased 1,000 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $120.37 per share, for a total transaction of $120,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,370. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $619,090 in the last ninety days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Zimmer Biomet

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.