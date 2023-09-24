Westhampton Capital LLC Takes Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Westhampton Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 178,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total value of $26,885,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,119,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,160,419.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 178,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total transaction of $26,885,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,119,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,160,419.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.50, for a total transaction of $757,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 112,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,067,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 338,583 shares of company stock valued at $52,502,692. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CRWD stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $162.57. The company had a trading volume of 3,134,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,880,973. The company has a market capitalization of $38.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -396.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $156.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.78. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.25 and a 1-year high of $181.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $731.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. Equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CRWD shares. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.54.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

