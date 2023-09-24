Wedmont Private Capital Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,822,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

VEU traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $52.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,145,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,413,955. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $43.06 and a 52-week high of $56.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

