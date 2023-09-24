Centerpoint Advisors LLC Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC lowered its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,494 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises 0.5% of Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $662.00 to $698.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $620.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $631.71.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 0.2 %

TMO stock opened at $502.79 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $475.77 and a one year high of $609.85. The stock has a market cap of $194.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $538.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $539.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.43 by ($0.28). Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $10.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.37 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 9.57%.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total transaction of $1,673,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,792,210.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total value of $1,673,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,556 shares in the company, valued at $9,792,210.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $7,755,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,066,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,799,270. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

