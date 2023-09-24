Wedmont Private Capital Acquires 1,277 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,710 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the second quarter worth about $234,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 4.7% during the second quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in General Electric by 2.8% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,849 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in General Electric by 1.6% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,675 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Council Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in General Electric during the second quarter worth about $203,000. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of General Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $12,973,132.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,672,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $12,973,132.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,672,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust bought 35,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $995.44 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,670.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 175,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,361,270.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of GE stock traded down $1.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $111.25. 4,988,319 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,764,955. The company has a market capitalization of $121.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.33 and its 200 day moving average is $104.91. General Electric has a 1 year low of $48.06 and a 1 year high of $117.96.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $15.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.76 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 9.30%. General Electric’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 25th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.80%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

