Avity Investment Management Inc. Decreases Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Avity Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 392.2% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OTIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.86.

Otis Worldwide Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:OTIS traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.82. 1,361,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,748,075. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.70. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.49 and a fifty-two week high of $91.33. The company has a market capitalization of $33.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 0.97.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Otis Worldwide

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total value of $362,074.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,097 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,197.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Otis Worldwide news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $576,666.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total transaction of $362,074.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,197.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

