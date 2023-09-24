Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Grows Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI increased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,733 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,963 shares during the quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in PayPal were worth $7,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 108.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lauer Wealth LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA boosted its stake in PayPal by 168.8% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 68.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on PYPL. Truist Financial upped their price target on PayPal from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on PayPal in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.20.

PayPal Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.88. 12,756,724 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,380,794. The firm has a market cap of $63.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.29 and a 52-week high of $95.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.91.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.16. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

