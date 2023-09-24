Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Has $453,000 Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,135 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Applied Materials by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 1,666.7% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 212 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 173.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 252 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $150,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,907,690.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $150,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,907,690.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,504 shares in the company, valued at $9,869,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AMAT stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $136.17. 5,301,431 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,085,479. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.56. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $155.26. The company has a market cap of $114.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 24.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.89%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.41.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

