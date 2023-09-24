Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Position Lessened by Alta Wealth Advisors LLC

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,080 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,421 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 550 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 461 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,364 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $887,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,266,135. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.75, for a total value of $4,013,437.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,270,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,500 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $887,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,637 shares in the company, valued at $17,266,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,534 shares of company stock worth $9,768,759. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:VRTX traded down $4.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $349.53. The stock had a trading volume of 938,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,513. The business’s 50 day moving average is $350.36 and its 200 day moving average is $337.69. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.57 and a fifty-two week high of $367.00. The stock has a market cap of $90.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.96.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.06. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 35.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRTX has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.04.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

