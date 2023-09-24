L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP Purchases 519 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP grew its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $4,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 87,404.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,236,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,020 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth $215,125,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,741,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $706,004,000 after acquiring an additional 457,383 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 13.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,638,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $774,411,000 after acquiring an additional 320,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 680.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 357,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,765,000 after acquiring an additional 311,363 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ROK stock traded up $2.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $281.36. The company had a trading volume of 727,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,320. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.45. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $209.27 and a 52-week high of $348.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $307.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $297.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.19 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ROK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $334.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $375.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $317.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $289.00.

In related news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.62, for a total value of $148,810.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,955.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.18, for a total transaction of $203,898.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,398.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.62, for a total transaction of $148,810.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,955.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,327 shares of company stock valued at $401,459 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

