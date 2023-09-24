Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,611 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,509,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,091,832,000 after purchasing an additional 391,648 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,357,722 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,263,546,000 after purchasing an additional 695,355 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,519,719,000 after purchasing an additional 149,012 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,749,285 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,536,910,000 after purchasing an additional 332,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,134,170 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,823,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Salesforce stock traded down $2.18 on Friday, hitting $206.43. The stock had a trading volume of 3,848,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,526,951. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $238.22. The stock has a market cap of $200.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.83, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.46.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.77, for a total transaction of $3,221,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,741,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,380,730,221.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.77, for a total value of $3,221,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,741,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,380,730,221.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total value of $3,759,687.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,107 shares in the company, valued at $8,110,068.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 670,323 shares of company stock valued at $146,562,990 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $145.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.28.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

