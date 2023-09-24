Trust Co. of Vermont Has $5.51 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,080 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,144 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth $4,210,753,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its position in Walmart by 2,414.3% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Walmart by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 387.8% in the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on WMT. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.17.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total transaction of $1,549,202.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,480,924 shares in the company, valued at $236,325,851.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total transaction of $161,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,735 shares in the company, valued at $27,390,136.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total transaction of $1,549,202.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,480,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,325,851.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,827,065 shares of company stock worth $746,491,655. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $162.35 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $128.07 and a one year high of $165.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $160.17 and a 200-day moving average of $153.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $436.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

