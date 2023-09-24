Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 10,287 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 144,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,287 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 5.2% of Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $8,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 100.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after buying an additional 20,414 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,294,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 40.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 762,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,488,000 after purchasing an additional 34,919 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPYG traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.51. 1,334,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,797,192. The company has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.55 and its 200-day moving average is $58.53. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $47.91 and a 52 week high of $63.08.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

