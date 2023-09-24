Castle Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Castle Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 797 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 27,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $281,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 207,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,053,000 after acquiring an additional 6,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 23,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $69.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.86. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.61 and a 52 week high of $74.74.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

