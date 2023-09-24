Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $12.99 Million in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 160,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,990,000. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 18.3% of Atlas Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $195,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $20,110,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.2% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 105.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SHY traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,907,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,270,046. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.46. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.48 and a fifty-two week high of $82.74.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.2058 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

