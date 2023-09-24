Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on MRVL. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.73.

Marvell Technology Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Marvell Technology stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.30. The company had a trading volume of 8,549,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,122,372. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.86, a P/E/G ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.17 and a 200 day moving average of $52.34. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.75 and a 52-week high of $67.99.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 6.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -54.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $111,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,487,335.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $111,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,487,335.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 13,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total value of $849,700.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,859 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,831.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,434 shares of company stock valued at $6,901,231. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.