AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by MBE Wealth Management LLC

MBE Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,140 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of T. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at $868,000. Baker Boyer National Bank acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at $832,000. Advisory Resource Group grew its holdings in AT&T by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 43,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 9,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 6,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:T opened at $15.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $20.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.09 billion, a PE ratio of -12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.64.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $29.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.34%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently -90.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

