GoalVest Advisory LLC Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

GoalVest Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,951 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,197 shares during the period. AT&T makes up approximately 0.6% of GoalVest Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 17,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 31,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Down 1.2 %

T opened at $15.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.23. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.39, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.64.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $29.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.34%. AT&T’s payout ratio is -90.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on T

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.