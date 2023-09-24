Glovista Investments LLC Buys New Stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:EAPR)

Glovista Investments LLC bought a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:EAPR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 140,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,444,000. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April comprises about 1.8% of Glovista Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Glovista Investments LLC owned approximately 5.25% of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April by 100.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 39,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 14,479 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 7,847 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April by 185.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 84,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 55,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 155,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.23. 4,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,945. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April has a 12-month low of $21.14 and a 12-month high of $25.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.47.

About Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April

The Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April (EAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

