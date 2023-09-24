Navcoin Price Hits $0.0484 on Top Exchanges (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0484 or 0.00000182 BTC on popular exchanges. Navcoin has a market cap of $4.17 million and approximately $77,323.56 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Navcoin has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.08 or 0.00150814 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00049580 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00024672 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00026519 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003693 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Navcoin

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,601,686 coins and its circulating supply is 76,598,110 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.