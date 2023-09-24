Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 667 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $532.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $499.43.

In related news, Director John Donovan bought 548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $457.07 per share, with a total value of $250,474.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,982.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded down $3.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $413.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,453,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,561. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $381.55 and a 12-month high of $508.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $443.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $458.13.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 71.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

