Loopring (LRC) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $8.48 Million

Loopring (LRC) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. Loopring has a market capitalization of $231.03 million and $8.48 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loopring token can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000653 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Loopring has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Loopring

Loopring was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,373,873,397 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,331,648,783 tokens. The Reddit community for Loopring is https://reddit.com/r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loopring’s official website is loopring.org. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Loopring is medium.com/loopring-protocol.

Buying and Selling Loopring

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is a decentralized finance platform that provides protocols, infrastructure, and user-facing products for the future of finance. It offers low-fee, high-speed trading, swapping, liquidity provision, and payments while ensuring security of assets. The first zkRollup protocol on Ethereum is deployed by LOOPRING to prevent exchange and payment applications from accessing user assets. LOOPRING was founded by Daniel Wang and is an Ethereum-based project started in 2017. Users can access the decentralized exchange and payment platform through the LOOPRING Layer2 App and the LOOPRING Wallet, a self-custodial smart contract wallet.”

