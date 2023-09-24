Wanchain (WAN) Price Up 0.6% This Week

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. Wanchain has a market cap of $36.54 million and approximately $891,146.26 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000698 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00033793 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00026681 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00011142 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000191 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004172 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003272 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 197,109,176 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

