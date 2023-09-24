Beldex (BDX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $4.05 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. Beldex has a total market cap of $187.71 million and $4.05 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Beldex has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0336 or 0.00000127 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,591.12 or 0.05987534 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00033793 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00026681 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00016072 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00011142 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000191 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004172 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000382 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,919,704,682 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,284,682 coins. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Beldex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

