YES WORLD (YES) Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

YES WORLD (YES) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. One YES WORLD token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. YES WORLD has a total market capitalization of $722,625.87 and $4,901.40 worth of YES WORLD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, YES WORLD has traded 37% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About YES WORLD

YES WORLD launched on April 11th, 2022. YES WORLD’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for YES WORLD is https://reddit.com/r/yesworld24. YES WORLD’s official Twitter account is @yesworld24 and its Facebook page is accessible here. YES WORLD’s official message board is medium.com/@yesworld24. The official website for YES WORLD is yesworld.io.

Buying and Selling YES WORLD

According to CryptoCompare, “YesWorld aims to use green technology to reduce carbon footprints. It is leveraging a unique technology to develop energy-saving products. YesWorld is striving to bring this revolutionary heat reduction technology.”

