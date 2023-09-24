Sapphire Price Up 4% Over Last 7 Days (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. One Sapphire coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sapphire has traded 4% higher against the US dollar. Sapphire has a market capitalization of $14.04 million and $1,951.25 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,591.12 or 0.05987534 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00033793 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00026681 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00016072 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00011142 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000191 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004172 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000382 BTC.

About Sapphire

Sapphire (CRYPTO:SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,486,373,222 coins and its circulating supply is 1,465,739,799 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com.

Sapphire Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

