WAX Price Hits $0.0416 on Exchanges (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 24th. One WAX coin can now be purchased for $0.0416 or 0.00000157 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, WAX has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. WAX has a total market capitalization of $139.84 million and $3.40 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000999 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000028 BTC.

WAX Profile

WAXP is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,052,874,702 coins and its circulating supply is 3,359,774,267 coins. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com. WAX’s official website is wax.io. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

WAX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 4,052,603,065.059362 with 3,359,502,630.188308 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.04206718 USD and is down -1.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 69 active market(s) with $4,514,407.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

