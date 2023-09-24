Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Raises Holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $4,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MOAT. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000.

BATS MOAT traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $76.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 642,831 shares. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

