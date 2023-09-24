Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Buys 21,775 Shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 26.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,775 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF were worth $4,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $240,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 22,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 5,759 shares during the last quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $3,266,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 125,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,743,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 33,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 15,268 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPIE stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $44.47. 62,263 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,186. JPMorgan Income ETF has a one year low of $43.72 and a one year high of $46.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.21.

JPMorgan Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.