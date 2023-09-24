Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 4,855 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,855 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPYV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 37.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 9,258 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 643.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 36,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 24.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 6,849 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $631,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 217,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,070,000 after acquiring an additional 21,971 shares during the last quarter.

SPYV stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.73. 1,496,814 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,354,191. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $44.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.98.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

