Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 7,034 Shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,034 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF were worth $5,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLQL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $177,000. American Trust acquired a new position in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its position in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Get Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF alerts:

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Stock Performance

BATS:FLQL traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.31. 52,262 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.85 and a 200 day moving average of $43.06. Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a twelve month low of $25.40 and a twelve month high of $30.32. The company has a market capitalization of $892.19 million, a P/E ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.92.

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Profile

The Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Large Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a multi-factor US large-cap index. Stocks are selected and weighted based on a combination of quality, value, momentum, and low-volatility factors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLQL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.