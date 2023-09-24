Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Buys 12,990 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,990 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned about 2.68% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF worth $6,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RZV. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 29.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 5,690.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Windham Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 107.1% in the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,082. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.49. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF has a 12-month low of $75.99 and a 12-month high of $108.19. The company has a market cap of $233.67 million, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.47.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RZV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.